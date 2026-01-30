Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Lacosamide Oral Solution

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Lacosamide Oral Solution

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 1:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Indoco Remedies announced final approval of the Company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lacosamide Oral Solution USP, 10 mg/mL, to market, a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Vimpat Oral Solution, 10 mg/mL, of UCB, Inc. (UCB), from USFDA.

Lacosamide Oral Solution USP, 10 mg/mL, is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vimpat Oral Solution, 10 mg/mL, of UCB, Inc. (UCB).

Lacosamide Oral Solution USP, will be manufactured by Indoco Remedies, at their manufacturing facility located at L-14, Verna Industrial Area, Verna, Goa - 403722 in India.

Lacosamide Oral solution is used to treat partial onset seizures and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in adults and children with epilepsy who are at least 4 years old.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NATCO Pharma Asia acquires 49% stake in PT NATCO Lotus Farma

Sensex slides 507 pts; IT shares decline

Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 55.56% in the December 2025 quarter

PSP Projects consolidated net profit rises 253.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Arvind consolidated net profit declines 5.64% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story