MOIL standalone net profit rises 75.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of MOIL rose 75.98% to Rs 152.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 86.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.79% to Rs 492.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 379.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.492.84379.7143.3632.58240.78149.36204.35116.11152.3586.57

