Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit rises 8.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Titagarh Rail Systems rose 8.45% to Rs 67.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 903.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 910.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.903.05910.7610.7911.6597.2590.8990.1184.2667.0161.79

