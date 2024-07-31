Titagarh Rail Systems consolidated net profit rises 8.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.85% to Rs 903.05 croreNet profit of Titagarh Rail Systems rose 8.45% to Rs 67.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 903.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 910.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales903.05910.76 -1 OPM %10.7911.65 -PBDT97.2590.89 7 PBT90.1184.26 7 NP67.0161.79 8
