Torrent Power consolidated net profit rises 87.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Torrent Power rose 87.96% to Rs 972.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 517.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.28% to Rs 9033.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7327.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9033.737327.6220.5716.171674.131043.231314.65711.27972.24517.27

