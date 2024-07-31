Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Torrent Power consolidated net profit rises 87.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 23.28% to Rs 9033.73 crore

Net profit of Torrent Power rose 87.96% to Rs 972.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 517.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.28% to Rs 9033.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7327.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9033.737327.62 23 OPM %20.5716.17 -PBDT1674.131043.23 60 PBT1314.65711.27 85 NP972.24517.27 88

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

