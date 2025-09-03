Moil surges after recording production of 1.45 lakh tonnes in August 2025

Moil jumped 6.45% to Rs 367.05 after the company announced that it has achieved its highest-ever August production of 1.45 lakh tonnes in August 2025, registering an impressive 17% growth over the corresponding period last year (CPLY).

On the sales front, the company recorded deliveries of 1.13 lakh tonnes in August 2025, reflecting a growth of 25.6% on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Further, during AprilAugust 2025, MOIL recorded its best-ever performance with 7.92 lakh tonnes of production (up 9.3% YoY) and 50,621 meters of exploratory drilling (up 8.6% YoY).

MOIL is a Schedule 'A' Miniratna Category-I public sector undertaking (PSU) that is engaged in the business of mining and supplying manganese. At present, the company operates its underground and opencast mines located in the Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.