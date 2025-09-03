Man Industries (India) jumps on bagging Rs 1,700 crore export order

Man Industries (India) surged 8.83% to Rs 422.80 after the company reported a major business win with a new export order worth approximately Rs 1,700 crore.The order, placed by an international customer, involves the supply of various types of coated pipes and is scheduled for execution over the next six to twelve months.
With this deal, the company's total unexecuted order book has swelled to around Rs 4,700 crore.
Man Industries (India) is a manufacturer and exporter of large-diameter carbon steel line pipes, offering expertise in LSAW (Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welded), HSAW (Helical Submerged Arc Welded), and ERW (Electric Resistance Welded) technologies, along with advanced pipe coating solutions.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Man Industries (India) rose 44.99% to Rs 27.62 crore while net sales declined 0.88% to Rs 742.13 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
