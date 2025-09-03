Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves gets LoE from MPUVNL

Crompton Greaves gets LoE from MPUVNL

Image
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals received a letter of empanelment (LoE) from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam (MPUVNL) for the supply and commissioning of off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (2 HP to 7.5 HP).

The order is valued at around Rs 4.24 crore for 159 off-grid DC and AC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS). It is to be executed within 60 days from the date of issuance of the work order.

The project falls under Component-B of the PM KUSUM scheme, implemented in Madhya Pradesh as the PM Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is one of the leading consumer companies in India with a brand legacy of over 75 years. It is an independent company under professional management, operating in two business segments: lighting and electrical consumer durables. We market our products under the Crompton brand name in India and select export markets.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.5% to Rs 169.48 crore on a 5.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,060.64 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals shed 0.36% to Rs 332.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ITCONS E-Solutions gains on bagging Rs 10-cr order from Ministry of Textiles

E2E Networks jumps after receiving order worth Rs 177-cr from MeitY

Sarveshwar Foods gains after MoU with German firm for rice storage tech

Inox Green rises after securing O&M contracts for 189.1 MWp of solar projects

INR seen recovering from record low levels

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story