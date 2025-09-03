Crompton Greaves gets LoE from MPUVNL

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals received a letter of empanelment (LoE) from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam (MPUVNL) for the supply and commissioning of off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (2 HP to 7.5 HP).The order is valued at around Rs 4.24 crore for 159 off-grid DC and AC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS). It is to be executed within 60 days from the date of issuance of the work order.
The project falls under Component-B of the PM KUSUM scheme, implemented in Madhya Pradesh as the PM Krishak Mitra Surya Yojana.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is one of the leading consumer companies in India with a brand legacy of over 75 years. It is an independent company under professional management, operating in two business segments: lighting and electrical consumer durables. We market our products under the Crompton brand name in India and select export markets.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.5% to Rs 169.48 crore on a 5.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,060.64 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals shed 0.36% to Rs 332.35 on the BSE.
