Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 2.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.11% to Rs 83.12 crore

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital rose 2.25% to Rs 44.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.11% to Rs 83.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

