Money supply gains nearly 11% on year

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 24831384 crores as on June 14, 2024, recording a gain of 10.90% over the same time last year. Currency with the public stood at Rs 3490454 crores, up 6.8% over the year. Demand deposits with banks were up 10.20% on year at Rs 2535398 crores. Time deposits with banks were also up 11.70% on year at Rs 19236091 crores. The bank credit to commercial sector rose 14.9% on year to Rs 16968824 crores as compared to a growth of 14.7% in year ago period.

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

