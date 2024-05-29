Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 177.81% in the March 2024 quarter

SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 177.81% in the March 2024 quarter

May 29 2024
Sales rise 64.49% to Rs 245.80 crore

Net profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals rose 177.81% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.49% to Rs 245.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 49.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.86% to Rs 709.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 522.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales245.80149.43 64 709.26522.05 36 OPM %13.6715.55 -16.4410.44 - PBDT29.6518.61 59 97.6237.47 161 PBT21.7410.63 105 66.115.35 1136 NP17.286.22 178 49.83-7.06 LP

May 29 2024

