Moody's sees India as the fastest growing G-20 economy, Peg's growth at 7% for 2025

We expect India the fastest-growing G-20 economy will grow at 2.0% and 6.5%, respectively, through 2027, supported by domestic and export diversification, Moody's in its Global Macro Outlook on Thursday stated. India's economic growth is supported by robust infrastructure spending and solid consumption, although the private sector remains cautious about business capital spending. Indian exporters, facing 50% US tariffs on some products, have succeeded in redirecting exports its overall exports climbed 6.75% in September even as shipments to the US dropped 11.9%. We expect its economy to continue to grow around 6.5% in 2026 and 2027, supported by a neutral-to-easy monetary policy stance amid low inflation. International capital flows because of positive international investor sentiment have buffered external shocks. Indias economy is projected to grow at 7 per cent in 2025, Moody's Ratings noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app