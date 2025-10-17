Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 1.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 92.82% to Rs 3.76 crore

Net profit of Moongipa Capital Finance rose 1.79% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 92.82% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.761.9522.3430.770.760.700.740.690.570.56

