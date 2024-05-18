Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Warehousing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Asian Warehousing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
Sales rise 2.63% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Asian Warehousing reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.63% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.93% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.390.38 3 1.631.83 -11 OPM %66.6734.21 -70.5572.13 - PBDT-0.02-0.10 80 0.310.38 -18 PBT-0.08-0.16 50 0.090.16 -44 NP0.06-0.10 LP 0.150.17 -12

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

