Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sellwin Traders reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sellwin Traders reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 56.24% to Rs 15.53 crore

Net profit of Sellwin Traders reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.24% to Rs 15.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8500.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.91% to Rs 39.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.539.94 56 39.9639.60 1 OPM %2.32-15.59 -2.830.05 - PBDT0.36-1.55 LP 1.130.02 5550 PBT0.35-1.55 LP 1.110.01 11000 NP0.29-1.55 LP 0.860.01 8500

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sellwin Traders reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sellwin Traders Ltd to acquire 66.67% stake in Patel &amp; Patel E-Commerce And Services Pvt Ltd

Sellwin Traders Ltd to invest around Rs 200 million in Shah Metacorp Ltd over the next two years

Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 72.09% in the December 2023 quarter

Stock Alert: Infosys, IEX, Redington, Quick Heal Tech, Star Cement

Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit declines 35.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 80.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Indiabulls Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Laxmi Cotspin reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Odyssey Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story