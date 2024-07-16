Morarka Finance standalone net profit declines 65.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 84.21% to Rs 0.81 croreNet profit of Morarka Finance declined 65.90% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 84.21% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.815.13 -84 OPM %83.9597.47 -PBDT1.675.00 -67 PBT1.675.00 -67 NP1.644.81 -66
