Morarka Finance standalone net profit declines 65.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 84.21% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Morarka Finance declined 65.90% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 84.21% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.815.1383.9597.471.675.001.675.001.644.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp