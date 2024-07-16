International Travel House standalone net profit rises 15.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.34% to Rs 55.75 crore

Net profit of International Travel House rose 15.49% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 55.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.55.7551.9417.1517.4210.919.659.047.886.715.81

