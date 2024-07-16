Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

International Travel House standalone net profit rises 15.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 7.34% to Rs 55.75 crore

Net profit of International Travel House rose 15.49% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.34% to Rs 55.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales55.7551.94 7 OPM %17.1517.42 -PBDT10.919.65 13 PBT9.047.88 15 NP6.715.81 15

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

