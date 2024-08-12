Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 147.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 455.22 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 147.23% to Rs 36.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 455.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 401.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.455.22401.0411.346.5153.8928.2348.1720.5136.1714.63

