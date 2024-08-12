Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 147.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 455.22 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 147.23% to Rs 36.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 455.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 401.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales455.22401.04 14 OPM %11.346.51 -PBDT53.8928.23 91 PBT48.1720.51 135 NP36.1714.63 147

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

