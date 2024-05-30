Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morgan Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Morgan Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 10.91 crore

Net profit of Morgan Ventures reported to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.22% to Rs 9.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 92.88% to Rs 23.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.91-0.36 LP 23.0111.93 93 OPM %98.44688.89 -98.1780.55 - PBDT7.12-3.33 LP 13.878.09 71 PBT7.12-3.33 LP 13.878.09 71 NP4.81-2.72 LP 9.956.58 51

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

