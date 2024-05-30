Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chordia Food Products standalone net profit rises 566.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Chordia Food Products standalone net profit rises 566.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of Chordia Food Products rose 566.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 321.05% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.94% to Rs 3.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.780.72 8 3.232.86 13 OPM %58.9741.67 -59.7544.76 - PBDT0.440.26 69 1.871.15 63 PBT0.240.03 700 1.030.26 296 NP0.200.03 567 0.800.19 321

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

