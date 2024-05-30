Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.97% to Rs 1.03 crore

Net Loss of Ramgopal Polytex reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.97% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.82% to Rs 11.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.031.56 -34 11.006.97 58 OPM %-44.66-16.03 --19.09-25.82 - PBDT-0.28-0.16 -75 -1.67-1.27 -31 PBT-0.28-0.16 -75 -1.67-1.28 -30 NP-0.28-0.16 -75 -1.67-1.28 -30

