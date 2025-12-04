MosChip Technologies partners with EMASS

Offering engineering services for silicon implementation in EMASS's ECS-DoT Edge AI System-on-Chip

MosChip Technologies today announced its role in supporting EMASS's ECS-DoT Edge AI System on-Chip (SoC), an ultra-low-power chip designed for always-on intelligence in wearables, drones, industrial IoT, and edge sensors.

EMASS led the ECS-DoT's architecture design and set ambitious targets for performance and energy efficiency, aiming for up to 93% faster processing and 90% lower energy use compared to conventional edge AI solutions. To support this effort, MosChip provided engineering services for the silicon implementation in 22nm technology - contributing to physical design flows, tape-out coordination, packaging, assembly, evaluation hardware, and validation activities. The collaboration enabled a fully functional SoC and evaluation platform.