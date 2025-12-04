Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grasim Industries announces change in senior management

Grasim Industries announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
With effect from 04 April 2025

Grasim Industries announced the superannuation of Anil Rustogi as Chief Financial Officer - Cellulosic Fibres Business effective 3 April 2026.

The company Approved the change in role of Ashok Machher from Chief Financial Officer - Textiles Business to Chief Financial Officer - Cellulosic Fibres Business, effective 4 April 2026. Ashok Machher shall continue to be a Senior Management Personnel of the Company.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

