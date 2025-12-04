Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Smartworks Coworking Spaces leases 1.68 lakh sq. ft in Kolkata

Smartworks Coworking Spaces leases 1.68 lakh sq. ft in Kolkata

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Smartworks Coworking Spaces has leased ~1.68 lakh sq. ft. in Kolkata to a leading global provider of information technology, consulting and business process services.

The IT major's new office is distributed across two Smartworks campuses - Victoria Park and Mediasiti, located in Kolkata's thriving commercial micro market at Salt Lake City, Sector V. This is the largest flex office deal signed in the Kolkata region.

Strategically located with excellent connectivity and a strong talent ecosystem, the new workspace offers tech-enabled environments, modern collaboration zones, meeting suites, recreation areas, wellness facilities and convenience stores - designed as holistic, experience-led spaces that support productivity, culture and scale for today's enterprises.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zuari Agro gets allotted 6.54 cr equity shares of Paradeep Phosphates

Grasim Industries announces change in senior management

INR recovers from lifetime lows; ends a tad above 90/$ mark

Meesho IPO subscribed 7.97 times

Asian stocks subdued; Japan shares surge offsetting China weakness

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story