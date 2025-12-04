Smartworks Coworking Spaces leases 1.68 lakh sq. ft in Kolkata

Smartworks Coworking Spaces has leased ~1.68 lakh sq. ft. in Kolkata to a leading global provider of information technology, consulting and business process services.

The IT major's new office is distributed across two Smartworks campuses - Victoria Park and Mediasiti, located in Kolkata's thriving commercial micro market at Salt Lake City, Sector V. This is the largest flex office deal signed in the Kolkata region.

Strategically located with excellent connectivity and a strong talent ecosystem, the new workspace offers tech-enabled environments, modern collaboration zones, meeting suites, recreation areas, wellness facilities and convenience stores - designed as holistic, experience-led spaces that support productivity, culture and scale for today's enterprises.