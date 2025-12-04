Zuari Agro gets allotted 6.54 cr equity shares of Paradeep Phosphates

Zuari Agro Chemicals has been allotted 6,54,33,846 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of Paradeep Phosphates.

The allotment has been made in the ratio of 187 fully paid-up equity shares of PPL of Rs.10/- each for every 100 fully paid-up equity shares of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers (MCFL) of Rs.10/- each in lieu of 3,49,91,362 equity shares of Rs.10/- each held in MCFL.

This allotment has been made pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement amongst MCFL, PPL and their respective shareholders and creditors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News