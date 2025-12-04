Aditya Birla Capital incorporates WoS - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC)

On 04 December 2025Aditya Birla Capital has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC) in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat on 04 December 2025.
The main object of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC) is inter-alia, to undertake the business as a Fund Management Entity ('FME') in accordance with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (Fund Management) Regulations, 2025, including but not limited to acting as an investment manager, sponsor, settlor, trustee or advisor to pooled investment vehicles, venture capital schemes, restricted schemes, retail schemes, special situations fund, family investment funds, fund-of-funds, co-investment structures, and other schemes that may be launched in International Financial Services Centres (IFSC) or other permitted jurisdictions, and shall provide portfolio management services, investment advisory services, and undertake all related, incidental or ancillary activities in compliance with applicable laws, including International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and SEBI Regulations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app