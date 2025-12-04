Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Capital incorporates WoS - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC)

Aditya Birla Capital incorporates WoS - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC)

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
On 04 December 2025

Aditya Birla Capital has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC) in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat on 04 December 2025.

The main object of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC) is inter-alia, to undertake the business as a Fund Management Entity ('FME') in accordance with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (Fund Management) Regulations, 2025, including but not limited to acting as an investment manager, sponsor, settlor, trustee or advisor to pooled investment vehicles, venture capital schemes, restricted schemes, retail schemes, special situations fund, family investment funds, fund-of-funds, co-investment structures, and other schemes that may be launched in International Financial Services Centres (IFSC) or other permitted jurisdictions, and shall provide portfolio management services, investment advisory services, and undertake all related, incidental or ancillary activities in compliance with applicable laws, including International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and SEBI Regulations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

