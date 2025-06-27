MoSPI releases statistical report on value of output from agriculture and allied sectors

This publication is a comprehensive document which provides detailed tables on values of output of Crop, Livestock, Forestry & logging and Fishing & aquaculture sectors of Agriculture & allied activities from 2011-12 to 2023-24 at both current and constant (2011-12) prices.
This detailed publication comes after the major aggregates at all India level have been released in the form of National Accounts Statistics on 28th February 2025.
Gross Value Added (GVA) of agriculture and allied sectors at current prices registered a growth of about 225%, increasing from ₹1,502 thousand crore in 2011-12 to ₹4,878 thousand crore in 2023-24.
Gross Value of Output (GVO) from the agriculture and allied sector at constant prices has shown steady growth from ₹1,908 thousand crore in 201112 to ₹2,949 thousand crore in 202324, marking an overall increase of approximately 54.6%.
Crop sector with GVO at 1,595 thousand crore remains the largest contributor to total GVO (at constant prices) of agriculture and allied sectors with share of 54.1% in 2023-24. Cereals and fruits & vegetables together accounted for 52.5% of total crop GVO in 2023-24.
Among the cereals, only paddy and wheat constitute approximately 85% of GVO (at constant prices) of all cereals in 2023-24.
Five States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana and Haryana contributed nearly 53% of GVO (at constant prices) of cereals in 2023-24. With reduced share (18.6% in 2011-12 to 17.2% in 2023-24) Uttar Pradesh maintained the top most position.
