Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit declines 20.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Home Finance declined 20.08% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 152.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 141.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.152.20141.3366.7072.7736.2944.8734.9543.5026.8233.56

