Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit declines 20.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit declines 20.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 152.20 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Home Finance declined 20.08% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 152.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 141.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales152.20141.33 8 OPM %66.7072.77 -PBDT36.2944.87 -19 PBT34.9543.50 -20 NP26.8233.56 -20

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

