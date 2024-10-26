Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit declines 20.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 152.20 croreNet profit of Motilal Oswal Home Finance declined 20.08% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 152.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 141.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales152.20141.33 8 OPM %66.7072.77 -PBDT36.2944.87 -19 PBT34.9543.50 -20 NP26.8233.56 -20
