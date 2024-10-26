India Grid Trust consolidated net profit rises 165.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.70% to Rs 835.78 crore

Net profit of India Grid Trust rose 165.57% to Rs 95.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 835.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 716.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.835.78716.1790.8280.37379.26258.99103.3836.7895.6336.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News