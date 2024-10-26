Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Grid Trust consolidated net profit rises 165.57% in the September 2024 quarter

India Grid Trust consolidated net profit rises 165.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.70% to Rs 835.78 crore

Net profit of India Grid Trust rose 165.57% to Rs 95.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 835.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 716.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales835.78716.17 17 OPM %90.8280.37 -PBDT379.26258.99 46 PBT103.3836.78 181 NP95.6336.01 166

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kuki bodies oppose proposed fencing of India-Myanmar border, FMR scrapping

EAM hails military, democracy for India-China LAC patrolling agreement

SBI, Exim Bank helping Africa's businesses by filling trade financing gap

PM Modi, Spanish counterpart to inaugurate Tata's C-295 aircraft facility

Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's show, ED raids 5 cities over illegal ticket sales

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story