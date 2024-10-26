REC consolidated net profit rises 6.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.06% to Rs 13682.43 croreNet profit of REC rose 6.54% to Rs 4037.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3789.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.06% to Rs 13682.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11688.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13682.4311688.24 17 OPM %99.29104.21 -PBDT5103.374843.75 5 PBT5097.394837.61 5 NP4037.723789.90 7
