Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC consolidated net profit rises 6.54% in the September 2024 quarter

REC consolidated net profit rises 6.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.06% to Rs 13682.43 crore

Net profit of REC rose 6.54% to Rs 4037.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3789.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.06% to Rs 13682.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11688.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13682.4311688.24 17 OPM %99.29104.21 -PBDT5103.374843.75 5 PBT5097.394837.61 5 NP4037.723789.90 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kuki bodies oppose proposed fencing of India-Myanmar border, FMR scrapping

EAM hails military, democracy for India-China LAC patrolling agreement

SBI, Exim Bank helping Africa's businesses by filling trade financing gap

PM Modi, Spanish counterpart to inaugurate Tata's C-295 aircraft facility

Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's show, ED raids 5 cities over illegal ticket sales

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story