Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit rises 244.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ambar Protein Industries rose 244.87% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.65% to Rs 88.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.88.9568.614.762.293.891.063.570.802.690.78

