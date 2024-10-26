Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit rises 244.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 29.65% to Rs 88.95 crore

Net profit of Ambar Protein Industries rose 244.87% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.65% to Rs 88.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales88.9568.61 30 OPM %4.762.29 -PBDT3.891.06 267 PBT3.570.80 346 NP2.690.78 245

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

