Sacheta Metals standalone net profit rises 35.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.37% to Rs 24.30 croreNet profit of Sacheta Metals rose 35.14% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 24.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.3021.82 11 OPM %5.725.18 -PBDT1.110.94 18 PBT0.640.49 31 NP0.500.37 35
