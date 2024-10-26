Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sacheta Metals standalone net profit rises 35.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sacheta Metals standalone net profit rises 35.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.37% to Rs 24.30 crore

Net profit of Sacheta Metals rose 35.14% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 24.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.3021.82 11 OPM %5.725.18 -PBDT1.110.94 18 PBT0.640.49 31 NP0.500.37 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Attack on police in restive southeastern province of Iran kills 10 officers

JK Cement Q2 results: PAT falls 22.5% to Rs 136 cr, revenue at Rs 2,560 cr

DLF expects Rs 26,000 cr from super luxury project in Gurugram, says MD

Israel attacks Iran: Israel used 100 jets to carry out 'precise strikes'

Modi govt systematically throttling MGNREGA: Jairam Ramesh

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story