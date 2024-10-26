Sacheta Metals standalone net profit rises 35.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.37% to Rs 24.30 crore

Net profit of Sacheta Metals rose 35.14% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 24.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.3021.825.725.181.110.940.640.490.500.37

