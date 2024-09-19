Motisons Jewellers board OKs 1:10 stock split proposal

Motisons Jewellers said that its board had approved a proposal to split one equity share of the company having face value of Rs 10 each into ten equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

Accordingly, the total number of outstanding equity shares of the company would increase from 9.84 crore to 98.44 crore.

The record date for the said stock split is 09 November 2024.

Offering the rationale behind the split, the company said that the sub-division of shares is being done in order to enhance the liquidity of companys share and to make it more affordable for small investors and also to broaden the companys investor base.