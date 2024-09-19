Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motisons Jewellers board OKs 1:10 stock split proposal

Motisons Jewellers board OKs 1:10 stock split proposal

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Motisons Jewellers said that its board had approved a proposal to split one equity share of the company having face value of Rs 10 each into ten equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

Accordingly, the total number of outstanding equity shares of the company would increase from 9.84 crore to 98.44 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The record date for the said stock split is 09 November 2024.

Offering the rationale behind the split, the company said that the sub-division of shares is being done in order to enhance the liquidity of companys share and to make it more affordable for small investors and also to broaden the companys investor base.

The company expects to complete the stock split process tentatively within 2 months from the date of board's approval.

Motisons Jewellers retails jewellery made of gold, diamond, kundan and sale of other jewellery products including pearl, silver, platinum, precious, semi-precious stones and other metals. Its other offerings include gold and silver coins, utensils and other artifacts.

More From This Section

Campus Activewear hits record high; spurts 25% in nine days

Australian markets hit new high

Japanese markets record strong gains

Nazara Tech hits 52-week high after raising Rs 900 cr; to acquire 19% stake in Absolute Sports

Nifty September futures trade at premium

The company's net profit rose 15.51% to Rs 6.33 crore on a 2.28% increase in sales to Rs 88.71 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.65% to currently trade at Rs 277.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin hits his 6th Test century

Brookfield likely to add more to $13 bn it has bet on India infrastructure

J-K elections updates: No power on earth can bring back Article 370, says PM Modi at Katra rally

PDG plans infusing $1 bn for expansion in India amid AI data center boom

Readymade garment exports rise 12% in Aug despite global challenges

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story