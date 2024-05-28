Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 258.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.69% to Rs 116.68 croreNet profit of Motisons Jewellers rose 258.47% to Rs 10.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.69% to Rs 116.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 45.18% to Rs 32.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 416.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 366.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News