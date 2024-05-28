Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 258.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 258.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 28.69% to Rs 116.68 crore

Net profit of Motisons Jewellers rose 258.47% to Rs 10.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.69% to Rs 116.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.18% to Rs 32.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 416.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 366.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales116.6890.67 29 416.76366.20 14 OPM %15.1310.25 -15.2013.38 - PBDT15.624.79 226 46.6031.83 46 PBT15.104.31 250 44.8429.92 50 NP10.793.01 258 32.2322.20 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 17.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Go Fashion inks franchise agreement with UAE-based Apparel Group

ABFRL board OKs to demerge Madurai Fashion &amp; Lifestyle biz

ABFRL sizzles after board plans to demerge Madura Fashion &amp; Lifestyle biz

Stock Alert: ONGC, Oil India, TCS, Lupin

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

Laxmi Goldorna House standalone net profit rises 1502.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story