Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 10.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 3901.91 crore

Net profit of Mphasis rose 10.80% to Rs 469.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 423.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 3901.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3536.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3901.913536.1518.4918.32752.49666.13624.78562.57469.07423.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News