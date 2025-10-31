RateGain announces strategic partnership with US-based Flyr

To combining RateGain's market-leading products with FLYR's AI-driven revenue and business intelligence capabilities

RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Flyr, a leading Revenue Management System provider in the United States. As part of this agreement, FLYR will offer RateGain's software products, including the flagship Navigator platform, to hotel customers worldwide.

By offering RateGain's Navigator along with the FLYR platform, this partnership delivers real-time, high-fidelity rate intelligence and actionable insights, replacing data overload with clarity right where pricing decisions are made. As part of the agreement, FLYR Hospitality will offer these solutions to hotel customers, supported by product resources and demonstration environments from RateGain.