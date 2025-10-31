Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 33.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 1035.50 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 33.32% to Rs 95.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 1035.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 927.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1035.50927.429.856.85120.5191.90111.2884.7295.9972.00

