India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of India Power Corporation rose 20.00% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.44% to Rs 197.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 152.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

