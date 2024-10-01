Mphasis elects Jan Kathleen Hier as Chairperson of Board

Hier previously served as a partner at a start-up and as Executive Vice President at Charles Schwab, where she led centralized support services, including Schwab Technology Services, Operational Services, Corporate Project Management, Operational Risk Management, and Offshore Services. During her tenure at Schwab, she also held several senior leadership positions, including Chief Information Officer, Executive Vice President of Human Resources, and Head of Electronic Brokerage Technology.
