Mphasis elects Jan Kathleen Hier as Chairperson of Board

Mphasis announced the election of Jan Kathleen Hier, the Company's Independent Director since December 2015, as the Chairperson of the Board, effective 1 October 2024. Hier succeeds Davinder Singh Brar, who retires effective 30 September 2024, consequent to successful completion of term, as an Independent Director, approved by the shareholders.

Hier previously served as a partner at a start-up and as Executive Vice President at Charles Schwab, where she led centralized support services, including Schwab Technology Services, Operational Services, Corporate Project Management, Operational Risk Management, and Offshore Services. During her tenure at Schwab, she also held several senior leadership positions, including Chief Information Officer, Executive Vice President of Human Resources, and Head of Electronic Brokerage Technology.