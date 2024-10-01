Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mphasis elects Jan Kathleen Hier as Chairperson of Board

Mphasis elects Jan Kathleen Hier as Chairperson of Board

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mphasis announced the election of Jan Kathleen Hier, the Company's Independent Director since December 2015, as the Chairperson of the Board, effective 1 October 2024. Hier succeeds Davinder Singh Brar, who retires effective 30 September 2024, consequent to successful completion of term, as an Independent Director, approved by the shareholders.

Hier previously served as a partner at a start-up and as Executive Vice President at Charles Schwab, where she led centralized support services, including Schwab Technology Services, Operational Services, Corporate Project Management, Operational Risk Management, and Offshore Services. During her tenure at Schwab, she also held several senior leadership positions, including Chief Information Officer, Executive Vice President of Human Resources, and Head of Electronic Brokerage Technology.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

J-K Assembly elections LIVE updates: 56.01% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in phase-III of polling

Corporate credit robust in H1, 202 issuers got rating upgrades: Ind-Ra

Kia India total wholesales increase 17% in September to 23,523 units

Stock Market Highlights, Oct 01: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 25,800; Smallcap shares shine

Tata Motors total domestic sales decline 15% to 69,694 units in Sep

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story