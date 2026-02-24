Bank of Maharashtra rises for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 70.82, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.39% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% jump in NIFTY and a 66.08% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 70.82, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 25392.55. The Sensex is at 82144.81, down 1.38%. Bank of Maharashtra has gained around 8.92% in last one month.