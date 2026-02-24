Hitachi Energy India Ltd rises for third straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 24544, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 108.04% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% jump in NIFTY and a 18.2% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36741.55, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60547 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.83 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 24595, up 1.64% on the day. Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up 108.04% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% jump in NIFTY and a 18.2% jump in the Nifty Energy index.