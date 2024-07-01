Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Speculative Net Longs In US Dollar Index Stay At 6-Month High

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures are staying almost flat after reporting a sharp surge in their net long positions in the prior week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 17,522 contracts in the data reported through June 25, 2024, staying at its highest level since December 2023. This was a marginal weekly decline of 73 net long contracts.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

