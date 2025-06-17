MPS rises after appointing Sreenivas Trichy Venkatraman as COO

MPS advanced 2.28% to Rs 2,717.35 after the company announced that it has appointed Sreenivas Trichy Venkatraman as the chief operating officer (COO) of the company, effective from 16 June 2025.

Sreenivas brings over 25 years of global leadership experience across industries such as retail, insurance, technology, media, and telecommunications, with significant stints in the USA, Canada, and India. His most recent role was at ITC Infotech, where he led a high-performing business unit with annual revenues exceeding $80 million, managing cross-functional teams and driving operational transformation and customer-centric innovation.

Prior to that, he spent more than 15 years at Publicis Sapient in India and the U.S., where he was instrumental in building the digital experience practice. He led strategic client partnerships, large-scale digital transformation engagements and played a key role in talent development and delivery excellence.

Sreenivas holds an MBA in Systems and Finance, a bachelors degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, and an advanced diploma in Systems Management and Object-Oriented Programming Systems. At MPS, he will be responsible for driving operational and strategic initiatives, focusing on optimizing performance across the companys global operations. He will also lead efforts to align MPS over 3,000 professionals with the companys Vision 2027, aimed at reinforcing its leadership in premium B2B learning and platform solutions. MPS said Sreenivas appointment is expected to strengthen its operational efficiency and technology-led growth trajectory. The company also clarified that Sreenivas is not related to any of the directors of the company.