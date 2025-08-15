Brightcom Group consolidated net profit rises 32.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.09% to Rs 1455.49 crore

Net profit of Brightcom Group rose 32.19% to Rs 210.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 159.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.09% to Rs 1455.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1182.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1455.491182.4326.1025.40379.88300.28300.15224.03210.87159.52

