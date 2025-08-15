Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rises 11.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.21% to Rs 37.60 crore

Net profit of Vipul Organics rose 11.40% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 37.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.37.6038.0610.058.573.172.831.621.581.271.14

