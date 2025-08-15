Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 81.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.71% to Rs 29.10 crore

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 81.18% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.71% to Rs 29.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.29.1031.5311.9618.973.685.190.210.940.160.85

