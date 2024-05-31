Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRC Agrotech standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2024 quarter

MRC Agrotech standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.19% to Rs 2.56 crore

Net profit of MRC Agrotech declined 20.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.19% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 161.76% to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 120.45% to Rs 14.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.564.28 -40 14.666.65 120 OPM %-14.843.50 --3.68-1.05 - PBDT-0.950.33 PL -0.020.47 PL PBT-0.950.33 PL -0.020.47 PL NP0.160.20 -20 0.890.34 162

