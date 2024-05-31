Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Commercial Syn Bags standalone net profit rises 19.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Commercial Syn Bags standalone net profit rises 19.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.78% to Rs 69.12 crore

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags rose 19.33% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 69.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.38% to Rs 7.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 285.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 291.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales69.1260.75 14 285.56291.47 -2 OPM %11.159.84 -8.107.00 - PBDT7.184.99 44 19.5417.82 10 PBT4.562.74 66 9.889.47 4 NP2.842.38 19 7.258.09 -10

