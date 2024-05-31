Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prabhat Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prabhat Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 62.50% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Prabhat Securities reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.50% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.260.16 63 0.580.51 14 OPM %50.0012.50 -13.7911.76 - PBDT0.130.02 550 0.080.06 33 PBT0.130.01 1200 0.070.05 40 NP0.130 0 0.020.04 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Prabhat Technologies (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prabhat Securities standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Reliance Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Libord Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Madhusudan Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aayush Food And Herbs reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Commercial Syn Bags standalone net profit rises 19.33% in the March 2024 quarter

E-Land Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

N K Textile Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Aashrit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story