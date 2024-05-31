Prabhat Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.50% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Prabhat Securities reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.50% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
