Alfred Herbert (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.51 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2108.86% to Rs 17.45 crore

Net profit of Alfred Herbert (India) reported to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2108.86% to Rs 17.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.450.7992.4440.5116.180.4215.980.1913.51-0.03

