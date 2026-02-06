MRF zooms after Q3 PAT more than doubles to Rs 692 cr; declares dividend of Rs 3/ share

MRF rallied 6.28% to Rs 143,413.65 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 119.31% to Rs 691.83 crore on 14.99% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 8050.43 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Profit before exceptional items and tax soared 134.47% YoY to Rs 994.56 crore during the quarter, with exceptional items of Rs 77.20 crore related to labour code compliance.

Total expenses increased 7.58% to Rs 7,180.45 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 6674.72 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 4,688.45 crore (up 0.69% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 522.48 crore (up 9.09% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 91.23 crore (down 2.58% YoY) during the period under review.